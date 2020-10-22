Get a pair of free Halloween-themed games worth $45 from Epic this week

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is leaning into the Halloween season with a pair of spooky games. There's the $15 Costume Quest 2 as well as the $30 Layers of Fear 2. Both may be sequels, but that's pretty much all they have in common. Aside from the fact that you can get both of them for free, of course.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to. You have until Thursday, Oct. 29, to claim this week's freebies, at which time they both return to their regular price.

Epic Games Halloween is in peril, and it's up to you to save it. Actually, this is the sequel to the first time Halloween was in jeopardy, and our friends at GameSpot say this game is "as wonderfully inspired and original as the first game was," and "an improvement in almost every way." You get to put on costumes, gain superpowers and fight bad guys while time traveling.

Epic Games This game looks a little too intense for me, so don't expect any hands-on opinions. But Epic says the game is a first-person psychological horror game with an emphasis on exploration and story. You play a Hollywood actor who takes on the lead role in a film shot aboard an ocean liner, and presumably that's when things get all corpse-y and blood-stained.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Epic reveals Unreal Engine 5, Dell adds XPS 17 to skinny...

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.