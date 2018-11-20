James Martin/CNET

For the past couple weeks we've been tracking the best Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch -- without question one of the most popular gift items of 2018. But so far there's nothing that comes close to this.

Today at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, Daily Steals (via Facebook) will have the Nintendo Switch game console for $179.99 shipped. (Right now, it just shows the regular, full retail price.) Sales tax applies in a handful of states.

Both the gray and red-blue versions will be available -- while supplies last, of course. Obviously they won't last long at this price (we're talking minutes, not hours), but if you get there right when the sale starts, you should have a shot at it. As you might expect, it's one console per customer.

Let me be clear: This will briefly melt the internet. This is by far the lowest price ever for the Switch, and I have no idea whether Facebook Marketplace will be able to handle the load. Fingers crossed -- but be prepared for glitches. (And don't shoot the messenger. 😇)

Already own the Switch? Check out these lowest-price-anywhere deals on games and accessories:

Note that you can order only one product at a time. You can't pile everything into your cart all at once. And once again it's one of each item per customer.

As with the Switch itself, I'm pretty confident everything here will sell out quickly. So I'll simply wish you good luck -- and throw a virtual elbow while I try to jostle my own way into the line! If you miss out, be sure to bookmark the aforementioned best Nintendo Switch deals link, which will continue to update.

Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018

Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Bonus deal: Power banks are a dime a dozen, right? Ah, but how about one that incorporates a Qi wireless charging pad along with a more traditional USB output? Now we're getting somewhere.

Jarv

That's not even the coolest thing about the Jarv 10,000mAh Power Bank with Wireless Charging Pad for $19.47 with promo code CHSKTE10K. It normally sells for $29.99.

The coolest thing about this mobile charger is the way you recharge it: on a Qi charging pad! Yep, just lay it down on the same pad you use to charge your phone. You can also recharge it via more traditional means, Micro-USB or USB-C. But Jarv includes a cable for only the former, and you'll have to supply the powered USB port for either option.

When you're out and about, the power bank can simultaneously Qi-charge your phone and a second device plugged into its 2.1-amp USB port. I particularly like the big, blinky LED "gas gauge" that shows charging status and remaining power.

Take note that although shipping is free, this is not a Prime-eligible product. Therefore, shipping may take 7-10 days.

Giveaways! So many chances to win things! CNET proper is giving away this sexy HP laptop, and we've partnered with Chowhound for this cooking-themed giveaway. Finally, bop over to ZDNet for your shot at one of three Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches. Good luck! Hope you win something.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!