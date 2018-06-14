Sarah Tew/CNET

Cardboard: Is there anything it can't do? First it single-handedly ushered in the era of mobile VR (in the form of Google Cardboard), then it became the hottest Nintendo Switch accessory to date.

I'm talking about the Nintendo Labo, a cardboard-based creativity kit that lets you build real-world items for use with the Switch. The Robot version normally sells for $80, but for a limited time, Newegg has the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit for $55.99. That's after applying promo code EMCPVET75 at checkout. (Shipping adds $3 unless you're a Newegg Premier member.)

I'm not much of a gamer these days, so this isn't really my department. But CNET's Scott Stein reviewed the Labo and came away loving it while editorial director Mark Serrels' children had... a different kind of fun with it. This is a rare discount on a seriously hot product, so grab one while you can!

