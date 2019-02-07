Sarah Tew/CNET

Did you know the Nintendo Switch has an educational side? Well, it does if you pair it with a Nintendo Labo Kit. Available in three varieties, these cardboard papercraft-meets-programming kits promise to expand the Switch gaming experience via DIY building and creativity.

They normally sell for $60 to $70 apiece. But for a limited time, GameStop has the Nintendo Labo Kits for $39.99 each.

The options here include the Vehicle Kit, Variety Kit and Robot Kit. You'll want to read CNET's Labo review to learn more about them, then jump into Bridget Carey's Vehicle Kit deep dive. (Spoiler alert: She dug it.)

At $39.99, the kits are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday. Grab one while this deal is hot!

Now playing: Watch this: A week with Nintendo Labo

