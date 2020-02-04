Samsung

Repeat after me: "I will not buy a new phone on launch day." Because, seriously, just wait a few months and you'll be able to buy it for less -- maybe significantly less. Case in point: Daily Steals is offering some pretty major savings on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Note 10, both of which debuted in 2019.

First up: While supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) for $499.99 with promo code CNETS10. It's new, not refurbished, though it does come in "bulk" (i.e. not retail) packaging. This matters not a jot; you still get a full one-year Samsung warranty.

The S10 sold for $900 when it arrived on the scene last March. You can find out everything you need to know about it in Jessica Dolcourt's Galaxy S10 review, which was just updated to include discussion of the upcoming Galaxy S20. Will we see more S10 discounts once the latter launches? For sure, but this deal is here right now -- and it's fantastic.

Next up, the Note 10, which made an August debut for $950. While supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the Galaxy Note 10 (256GB) for $599.99 with promo code CNETNOTE10. It's also new but bulk-packaged.

If you can swing the extra $100, the Galaxy Note 10 is "the best Galaxy phone to buy right now." That's again according to Jessica Dolcourt, who, granted, wrote that way back in September. Read her full Galaxy Note 10 review to learn more.

Big price drops don't happen only to Samsung phones. Recently, for example, I showed you how to get a new iPhone XR for just $376 -- a deal that's still available, by the way.

The biggest phone savings tend to be on refurbished models, but there's often some uncertainty there: Will the screen have any scratches? What's the condition of the battery? These Daily Steals offerings are brand-new, but you're still saving a ton.

Your thoughts?

Organize spare cables and more for $6.77

Must everything be about tech all the time? Some of my favorite products are, believe it or not, analog. Screen-free. Nonelectrical. Case in point: If you own a door and/or shoes, there's an item you absolutely must have.

Simple Houseware

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Simple Houseware 24-pocket over-the-door shoe organizer is just $6.77. Yes: a shoe organizer. But hear me out, because I've put this to use for much better purposes.

These hang on the back of a door (or, just as easily, on a closet rod). Although they're designed with shoes in mind, I use one for miscellaneous tech junk that's hard to store elsewhere: cords, power banks, flash drives, a spare mouse, small product boxes, instruction manuals and on and on.

You could also use it to house craft supplies, smaller kid toys and so on. The possibilities are endless; the price is unbeatable.

