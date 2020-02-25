Angela Lang/CNET

Repeat after me: "I will not buy a new phone on launch day." Because, seriously, just wait awhile and you'll be able to buy it for less -- maybe significantly less. Case in point: Daily Steals is once again offering some pretty major savings on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, both of which debuted about a year ago.

First up: While supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code CNETGS10. It's new, not refurbished, though it's listed as having "open-box (retail)" packaging. No matter: You get all the original materials (including user guide, AKG earbuds and so on) and a full one-year Samsung warranty.

According to Daily Steals, the S10 will work with GSM and CDMA carriers. (Same goes for the S10 Plus, below.) That means you should be able to use it with any Big Four provider (AT&T, Verizon, etc.) as well as the various MVNOs: Cricket, Mint Mobile, Visible and so on. Heck, get yourself totally free service from TextNow if you're so inclined.

The S10 sold for $900 when it arrived on the scene last March. You can find out everything you need to know about it in Jessica Dolcourt's Galaxy S10 review, which was recently updated to include discussion of the new Galaxy S20. Now that the latter has arrived, you can expect even more S10 discounts -- but this deal is here right now, and it's pretty great.

Next up: The with promo code CNETGS10PLUS. It originally sold for $1,000.

If you can swing the extra $100, the S10 Plus nets you a 6.4-inch screen (to the S10's 6.1-incher), "monster" battery and more versatile front-facing camera. Once again, Jessica Dolcourt spills all the important beans in her Galaxy S10 Plus review.

Whichever model you choose, the savings here are significant. Could you save even more on a refurb? Perhaps, but I'm looking at a seemingly comparable (though GSM-only) ; it's $451 and includes only the phone and a charger. Plus, while you get a 12-month warranty there as well, there's no way to know for sure what condition the battery is in.

I know from recent Facebook and Twitter polls that the majority of you prefer to buy phones outright (rather than lease them). Here's your chance to get last year's flagships for almost half off.

Your thoughts?

Gooooaaaal! The latest FIFA game is down to just $25 for Xbox One and PS4

Cheap games come to those who wait. EA's FIFA 20 was $60 when it debuted a few months back; now it's less. Like, way less: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has .

You can also get .

And just for good measure, for both platforms.

I know absolutely zip about the FIFA games (something to do with a ball, right? 😜), so I'll turn you over to GameSpot's FIFA 20 review. It scored an 8/10 rating, if you're curious. Gotta love a $35 discount on a game that's barely six months old.

Now playing: Watch this: Which Galaxy S10 phone should you buy?

