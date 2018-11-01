Crist, Ryan

A smart thermostat really can pay for itself. By detecting when you're home or not home and adjusting the temperature accordingly, it's possible to save money on heating and cooling over the long haul.

Even better, many gas and electric utilities offer sizable rebates when you buy a smart thermostat, meaning your net cost could be pretty low -- maybe even $0.

Of course, you'll still want to get the lowest possible price on the hardware, which brings us to this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals (via Facebook Marketplace) has the Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $159 -- the lowest price I'm seeing anywhere and actually lower than Amazon's Black Friday 2017 price.

It's available in copper, stainless steel or white. And it's widely regarded as one of the best smart thermostats you can get, especially in this third iteration. (Read CNET's Nest review to learn more.)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Also available: the Nest Indoor Security Cam for $99.99 and Nest Outdoor Cam for $99.99. These list for twice as much, and it's hard to find them elsewhere for under $170. Note, however, that these are the first-gen Cams, and not the newer Cam IQ models.

I'm not too acquainted with the cameras, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Nest Indoor review and Nest Outdoor review.

The real trick here is to check with your utilities and see what kind of rebates might be available on the Nest thermostat. If they're good, this might be the time to jump!

Bonus deal: Game time! I continue to be a big fan of Jackbox Games' party games. Gather some friends around your PC or plug your laptop into your TV and get ready for some seriously fun and funny stuff.

The company's latest, the Jackbox Party Pack 5, is on sale for $22.39 with promo code SCREAM666. Regular price: $29.99.

Party Pack 5 includes five new games, most of them good for up to eight players. The purchase nets you a code to unlock the games via Steam; they're compatible with Windows and Linux.

As it happens, nearly all the Jackbox Games games are currently on sale at Fanatical. For example, you can grab the seriously awesome Quiplash for just $6.52 with that same code. Trust me, you will not be disappointed.

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of disappointment, this Google Express flash sale offers 20 percent off some really high-profile items -- but a lot of them are already sold out. Still, it's worth a look!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!