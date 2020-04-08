Get a Nest third-gen smart thermostat and Nest Protect smoke alarm bundle for $290

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

When I started working from home, I made an important discovery: My thermostat was terrible. Just, simply awful. It was hard to program, always arrived to the party at the requested temperature long after I needed it, and couldn't be adjusted from anywhere except the middle of the hallway. Stepping up to a Nest, though, changed everything. Want to add some smarts to your own home's climate control? I have a deal for you. At Daily Steals you can get the when you apply discount code CNETNEST3 at checkout.

That's an excellent deal; the Nest thermostat usually sells for $250 all on its own, and this bundle is selling for $330 at Amazon right now. Bottom line: This is 38% off the regular bundle price and is a savings of $40 off the best price at Amazon right now.

As CNET's Megan Wollerton points out in her Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) review, Nest isn't the revolutionary device it was when it first appeared back in 2011, but here's the thing: If you've never had a smart thermostat before, it's still pretty revolutionary for you. The latest Nest works with optional temperature sensors you can position around the house to tell Nest which rooms are most important to hit your target temperature. Nest is also easy to program and learns what kind of temperature settings you like throughout the day and proactively does it for you. If you prefer, it's a snap to control from your phone or by voice with Alexa or Google.

The bundle includes the Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (2nd Gen) as well, and this is perhaps the reason I'm so excited about this bundle. Yes, a smart thermostat is great, and comes in handy when you're working from home for the foreseeable future, so you can fine-tune your home office's working temperature throughout the day. But the Nest Protect does more -- it ensures your family's safety, and it's hard to put a price on that. In her CNET review of the Nest Protect, Megan said that "no other smoke and carbon monoxide detectors available today can match the second-gen Nest Protect in terms of looks and options, making it a great buy for anyone who appreciates design and connected features."

