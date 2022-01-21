Get a Myro Everything bundle subscription for $60 (save $40)

Myro

I recently got the opportunity to sample Myro, a brand devoted to promoting global health through the use of reusable plastics in deodorant and body wash. I found it to be an excellent alternative for anyone who wants to smell nice while maintaining sustainable practices.

You have the option of signing up for one of two subscription packages right now. The first is the . This subscription package features a refillable deodorant case, reusable body wash bottle and three refills each. If you don't need body wash then you can get the , where you get three deodorant scents and a refillable case. Delivery is flexible and quarterly, and you can change or cancel at any time. Because of its price, sustainability and overall effectiveness, I'd say it's absolutely worth purchasing.

So does it work? For me, it certainly does, and I've been using natural deodorant for almost 10 years. Whether it will work for you depends. If you already use natural deodorant, it should, but if you're trying to start your journey on natural deodorants now, give yourself a grace period. You'll need to first detox the deodorant you're using out of your system, then try Myro. Switching from aluminum to aluminum-free deodorant will take some patience, so be kind to yourself while you make the transition.

If you're already a natural deodorant fan, for scents, I recommend you get Solar Flare (orange, juniper and sunflower) or Spa Day (salt air, lavender and Cypress). Both smell amazing.