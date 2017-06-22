Get a multiroom Wi-Fi speaker for $40

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

As you know, I've tried hard to cut back on the Bluetooth speaker deals. But Wi-Fi speakers? That's a whole different enchilada. I've rarely shared those around these parts -- in part because they tend to be really expensive (think: Bose, Sonos, etc.).

Before I go any further, let me note that I'm writing this Wednesday night, meaning these could be sold out by the time you read this. "Yesterday Rick" apologizes if that happens, but I had to leave here bright and early this morning to retrieve Cheapskate Jr. from swim camp. I miss my fish-boy!

Anyway, today only, and while supplies last, Meh has three QFX Wi-Fi speakers for $40, $50 and $60 -- the Elite E-250 Bach, E-350 Schubert and E-400 Mozart. These have MSRPs of $150, $200 and $250.

Why is Wi-Fi such a big deal? One word: multiroom. A Bluetooth speaker is an island unto itself; it pairs with your phone or tablet and that's that. Wi-Fi speakers can be configured in a mesh network of sorts, meaning you can hear your playlists in all your rooms. (Again, think Sonos.)

Another perk: Because each speaker is connected to your Wi-Fi network, range isn't an issue. With a Bluetooth speaker, you usually can't move more than a room or two away before the signal starts to break up.

This might be a good time to mention that all three speakers support Bluetooth in addition to Wi-Fi.

They also share the same basic design: black, boxy and silver-topped -- not what I would call pretty, but certainly not ugly, either. Think of the three models as small, medium and large.

Beyond that, I don't know much about them. Amazon and Walmart carry them, but there's not a user review to be found on any of the SKUs. I do know the multiroom feature requires use of the QFX Tunes app, which allows for streaming from AirPlay, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify and TuneIn. (If you opt for Bluetooth connectivity, the sky's the limit.) The one thing that gives me pause: Some of the user reviews of the Android version of the app (which hasn't been updated since 2016) cite issues with multiroom playback.

My advice: Check out the Bach, Schubert and Mozart specs on the QFX site, then decide if the unknowns are worth the savings. You could literally buy one of each size for less than the price of a single Sonos speaker. Just saying.

