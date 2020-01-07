Get a movie rental at Vudu for just $3

Vudu

Is there a recent movie release you missed in the theater? Joker? Yesterday? John Wick: Chapter 3? No matter what you have a hankering to watch, you can see it just a little bit cheaper at Vudu right now. Rent any movie at Vudu for $3 when you use redemption code RENTJOKER.

A couple of points worth emphasizing. First, don't be thrown off by the redemption code -- it's not just for Joker, it gives you a $3 rental for any movie in Vudu's library. Also, you can rent any format, from SD to HD to UHD, and they're all $3. Since UHD movies at Vudu are usually $6, that means you can watch for half price.

If you've never rented from Vudu before, you'll need to create a free account before you redeem the code, and then any movies you browse will reflect the reduced rental cost. Personally, I will not be choosing Joker -- it might be an important, artistic film, but it looks aggressively unpleasant to watch. I might give Zombieland: Double Tap a spin, though. How will you use your $3 Vudu rental? Sound off in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: The Top 5 video streaming services

