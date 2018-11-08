Josh Miller/CNET

Sure, we'd all love to have a $1,000 iPhone or Galaxy, but the reality is most of us have to make do with something more budget-friendly.

Thankfully, some budget phones are so good, you don't feel like you're giving up much at all. Case in point: The Motorola Moto G6, which CNET dubbed "a sublime value" at $249.

It just got, er, sublimer: For a limited time, Best Buy has the unlocked Motorola Moto G6 with a Cricket SIM card and $25 refill card for $184.98 shipped (plus tax). Note that you must add all three of those items to your cart before you'll get that price. Total value: $285.

The Moto G6 arrived earlier this year to widespread acclaim, offering such unexpected features as a 5.7-inch screen, dual rear cameras (with some pretty decent portrait modes), a fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot. You'll definitely want to read CNET's Moto G6 review to get the full scoop on performance and such. (For the record, some 640 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.5 stars out of 5.)

Because the phone is unlocked and contract-free, you're under no obligation to use it with Cricket. Indeed, it's compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks, meaning you can take it to pretty much any carrier.

I'll just note that I've been with Cricket, which taps AT&T's towers, for the past few years and have found it mostly excellent. You can get a 5GB LTE plan for $35 per month with autopay. Obviously the $25 refill card included here won't cover a full month of service, but it's still a nice little perk -- especially considering the already solid discount on the phone itself.

The G6 was already an excellent buy at $249. If you're in the market for a new phone that has a lot of the acumen of models costing twice as much, give this a look.

Bonus deal: Best Buy is really crushing it with some of its early Black Friday deals. There's the above, obviously, but there's also this: For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $139.99 (plus tax), a price that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation). The doorbell itself normally runs $200.

Wireless and equipped with a rechargeable battery, the Ring 2 is among the easiest video doorbells to install and keep charged. It's Echo-friendly, obviously, but works particularly well with the Echo Show for an at-a-glance view of who's at your door.

These days it seems like every deal comes with a free Echo Dot or Google Home Mini. I'm not complaining, just saying I'm running out of rooms to put them in. (#firstworldproblems)

