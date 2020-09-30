Get a Mophie dual wireless charging pad for 78% off

Mophie

Wireless charging pads are priced like gas stations -- they're all over the map. You can find no-name discount models for a couple of Hamiltons, but reputable and well-known brands price theirs at a premium. Mophie's dual-coil pad, for example, sells for $70 at Apple. But right now, you can get the when you apply promo code CNETMPC at checkout.

One big caveat: these are refurbs. But they're manufacturer refurbished and come with a generous one-year warranty as opposed to the usual 90-day warranty.

This is an incredible deal on a respected and well-reviewed Qi-certified charging pad -- that's $60 off, or a 78% discount. It delivers up to 7.5 watts to devices that can negotiate that much current, like iPhone, Samsung and a slew of other phones. You can charge two wireless devices at once through a case up to about 3mm thick, and there's a USB-A port as well so you can top off a wired device at the same time.

