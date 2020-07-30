Get a month of CBS All Access for free

CBS All Access

Astronomers are fond of saying that there are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on all the beaches of the world. Soon, they'll have to revise that comparison to "roughly the same number of stars as subscription streaming services." But if you're not yet fatigued by all your video-streaming options, I have some good news: Right now, you can get a when you subscribe with promo code PLAY. (Note that CBS All Access and CNET are both divisions of ViacomCBS.)

What's on CBS All Access, you might be wondering? Well, most Trekkers are aware that both Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery call it home, but there's also Jordan Peele's smart The Twilight Zone and The Good Fight, among others. And at the risk of mentioning Star Trek too many times, the animated (and highly anticipated) Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts on Aug. 6.

There are two plan tiers available: Limited Commercials ($5.99 per month) and Commercial Free ($9.99 per month), the latter of which allows you to download videos for offline viewing. As you might expect, signing up for your free month does require a credit card, and after your first month, you'll be billed at the regular rate unless you cancel before the end of Day 30. But that gives you plenty of opportunities for binge-watching in the meantime.

Of course, this deal applies to new subscribers only.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.