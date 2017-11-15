Get a Mighty portable Spotify player for $68.80

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

This is cool.

Mighty is a small, square, clippable music player that resembles an oversize iPod Shuffle. You remember the Shuffle, right? It was the cute little Apple player popular with runners, gym rats and other active folks.

Mighty is better. I'll explain why in a moment, but, first, the deal: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a Mighty player for $68.80, plus $5 for shipping. (That price will be reflected once you get to checkout; if not, just use discount code CHEAPSKATE.) Regular price: $85.99, plus $6.50 for shipping.

Spotify to go

Available in your choice of black, white or orange, Mighty is a one-trick pony -- but it's a pretty good trick. It slurps up your Spotify playlists, thus allowing you to listen offline, no phone or Internet connection required. That's convenient in a whole bunch of ways, not the least of which is preserving some precious phone battery life.

The player also has a headphone jack -- great if your current phone doesn't. But it can also pair with Bluetooth earbuds, speakers, car stereos, etc. (Enjoy Spotify in the car without using any data!)

Mighty can hold around 1,000 songs at Spotify's highest audio-quality level, according to the developer, and it's good for about five hours of play time. It's not waterproof, but it is both water- and drop-resistant.

To load music, you use the Mighty app to get the player connected to a Wi-Fi network, then choose the playlists you want to sync. (Unsurprisingly, big ones can take some time.) You can't sync individual songs, albums or artists -- it has to be playlists. You also need to have a Spotify subscription; Mighty doesn't work with freebie accounts.

No screen, no problem

The player itself is a snap to use, with large, familiar tactile controls on the front and a spring-loaded clip on the back. To switch between playlists, you just press a button; a voice announces the name of the currently selected list.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Mighty, but I took one for spin. Save for one or two initial hiccups getting music to sync, it worked like a charm -- and I have to say I get a little thrill being able to listen to Spotify this way. (This thing is so perfect for the gym.)

If you happened to read any early reviews elsewhere (the product is very new), you know that it was heavily (and rightly) dinged for lacking a shuffle-play option. Good news: It now has one.

My only complaint with Mighty is that it relies on a proprietary charging cable: Like the ol' iPod Shuffle, it charges via its headphone jack. So that's one more cable to keep track of, and one more problem if you lose it. (Spares run $6.99 apiece. I suspect you could use less-expensive iPod Shuffle cables, but I'm not positive.)

Want to know more? I highly recommend perusing Mighty's FAQ page.

I also highly recommend Mighty itself. This is a terrific product; it makes Spotify mobile without using any of your phone's storage, battery or data. And it has "killer gift item" written all over it.

Enlarge Image Tech Armor

Bonus deal: Speaking of audio, owners of certain iPhone models face an occasionally annoying problem: No headphone jack means you can't charge the phone and listen to music at the same time.

If you still like wired 'buds, here's a solution: Between now and Saturday, Cheapskate readers can get the Tech Armor Talk N' Charge Lightning earbuds for $37.50. (Again, the discount will be applied at checkout, but the code is 25EBTECH just in case.) Regular price: $50.

These are fairly standard-looking noise-isolating earphones, with inline controls and a microphone. However, things differ at the Lightning end: There's a secondary input so you can plug in a charging cable.

Because Fakespot and ReviewMeta differ with regard to the user reviews (which average out to 4.7 stars), I asked to demo the product. You know I'm no audiophile, but I found the sound quality to be superb. I also found the fit to be comfortable and secure; your mileage may vary, of course. (Tech Armor supplies the usual three sets of ear tips in different sizes.)

Bottom line: If you're in the market for new 'buds, consider these. They sound great and solve a pretty big iPhone hassle.

Enlarge Image Syncwire

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of iPhones, need to charge yours in the car? Here's a discounted option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Syncwire (via Amazon) offers this coiled-cable Lightning car charger for $9.09 when you apply promo code CNET2017 at checkout. It's normally $14, as are most similar products.

Pretty straightforward: Plug it into your cigarette lighter, then plug the coiled MFi-certified Lightning cable into your iPhone. It's a 2.4-amp power source, so your phone should charge quickly. There's also a 2.4-amp USB port for charging anything else.

I like coiled cables better than straight ones; they seem less messy.

Bonus deal No. 3: Game time! If you've never had the pleasure of playing Plants Vs. Zombies, here's your chance to get the game for free.

It's Origin's latest On The House offer, and it really is free, no strings attached. You do need an Origin account, though, and the Origin desktop client (available for both Windows and Mac, as is the game itself).

What can I say about this classic tower defense-style game? It's incredibly easy to learn, super-fun to play and destined to waste considerable amounts of your time. (You've been warned.)

