Get a Microsoft Surface Book 2 for $1375

Welcome to CNET's 10 Days of Deals -- Day 4. This is something more likely to appeal to business users than everyday consumers, but it's still worth a look.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch) for $1374.99 with promo code CHEAPBOOK. This model sells elsewhere for $1,500 -- and discounts are fairly rare.

Microsoft always tends to do better the third (or, in some cases, tenth) time around, and the Surface Book 2 -- the third iteration of the product -- is no exception. It's a three-in-one portable with a lot of power under the hood and plenty of advanced features.

Wait, three-in-one? If a laptop with a 360-degree hinged display qualifies as a two-in-one, then a laptop that also has a detachable display must score a third point, right? The Surface Book 2 can flip around for view-mode tasks (such as presentations and movie-watching), or it can separate for full-on tablet duty.

Does a 13.5-inch, 3,000x2,000-pixel tablet offer a lot of utility? Depends on who's using it. I honestly think it's too big for comfort, but there may be times when it's exactly what you need -- especially if you add the Surface Pen (sold separately) to the mix.

Beyond that, I'll turn you over to CNET's Surface Book 2 review (which focuses on the 15.6-inch model, but still provides plenty of insight into what you're getting here).

To be clear, this isn't a laptop for cheapskates. It's a premium laptop you can get for less than usual.

