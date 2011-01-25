Get a massive Mac software bundle for $47

My good buds at AppSumo are at it again, this time with a big old bundle of Mac goodies for an impossible-to-beat price.
It's the MEGA Mac Sumo Bundle, and it comes with nearly $300 worth of Mac software and services--all for $47.
I'm not a Mac user myself, so I don't have firsthand experience with many of these items--but I can tell the bundle is stocked with mighty good stuff.
For example, there's a six-month license for GadgetTrak, which can help you recover a stolen Mac system. You also get TaskPaper, the highly regarded to-do manager, and Machinarium, the fantastic (and award-winning) puzzle/adventure game.
Other bundle goodies include download manager SpeedDownload, desktop-management tools Arrange, Breeze, and Cinch, and productivity-booster Vitamin-R.
In addition to a few others, there's my top pick: Wondershare Video Converter Pro, a DVD ripper and video converter that's worth $49 all by itself. If you were thinking of buying that anyway, all the rest is just yummy icing on the cake.
There's no charity connected with this particular bundle, but I did want to mention that the Windows Holiday Bundle I helped create late last year raised a whopping $8,000 for Charity:Water. I'm overjoyed by that and thank everyone who participated.
Bonus deal: Wal-Mart has one of the better deals I've ever seen on a 37-inch TV: the Viore LC37VF56 for $349. Shipping is free if you choose the site-to-store option, but most buyers will also have to pony up sales tax. Roughly one hundred Wal-Mart customers rated the TV 4.5 stars on average.
