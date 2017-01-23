Get a Logitech M325 wireless mouse for $9.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Logitech

Let's keep it simple today, shall we?

If you're a laptop user, a mouse is a must. Trying to get any real work done with a touchpad is, in my humble opinion, impossible. It's slow, imprecise, and ultimately maddening.

So, here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Office Depot/Office Max has the Logitech M325 wireless mouse for $9.99. Regular price: $29.99.

Note that you'll likely be on the hook for sales tax, and shipping will cost you unless you opt for in-store pickup or bring your shopping-cart total to at least $35.

Incidentally, Amazon has the M325 on sale for $10.99, shipped free for Prime members, but the delivery time is currently 2-5 weeks.

The M325 is available in your choice of various solid colors and funky patterns. It relies on Logitech's Unifying receiver, a tiny USB dongle designed to stay in your PC full-time. (If there's one advantage to choosing a Bluetooth mouse instead, it's that you don't have to sacrifice a USB port.)

The cool thing about that receiver is it supports simultaneous use of other Logitech devices, so it can control multiple gadgets at once.

The mouse has a scroll wheel, of course, but this one can tilt left or right to move backwards and forwards in your browser. What's more, Logitech promises up to 18 months (!) of operation before you're likely to need a new AA battery.

The M325 has earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from customers (4.5-star average everywhere I look). The one thing to consider is that it's a compact mouse, meaning it's a little smaller than you might be used to. That could actually be a good thing if you're trying to work in cramped quarters (coach seat, anyone?), but not everyone will be a fan of the size.

Your thoughts?

Apple

Bonus deal: Mac users! I'm a pretty big fan of the Mail app on my iPhone and iPad, so I'm jealous that you have a desktop version. And here's an unbeatable way to make Apple Mail even better: a lifetime subscription to MailButler for $34.99. Normally it would run you $89 just for a single year!

MailButler adds numerous invaluable features to Apple Mail, including snooze (which makes important messages reappear at a later time), scheduled sending and message tracking. You can also mark any email as a to-do item. CNET hasn't reviewed MailButler, so I'll refer you to this Macworld review. (Spoiler alert: They loved it.) I'd say if you're an Apple Mail user, this is way too good to pass up.

Bonus deal 2: It's not Tablet Tuesday, but what would you say to a Mini Monday? As in, A4C has the refurbished Apple iPad Mini 3 (16GB) Wi-Fi + 4G (unlocked GSM) for $229.95 shipped. It's basically the same as the Retina-blessed Mini 2, but with Touch ID -- not that there's anything wrong with that. Read CNET's review if you need to know more. My advice: Grab this and then add a T-Mobile SIM card, which you can leverage into 200MB of free data per month. Not too shabby!

Quick favor: Last month I shared a deal on the Skytech TK110HW drone. If you bought one, can you let me know if headless mode is working properly? When I switch to that mode, the right control stick goes all wonky. I'm trying to pin down if this is a design flaw or just a glitch with my remote -- pretty sure it's not user error, though I wouldn't put it past me. Thanks!