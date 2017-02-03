Get a lifetime VPN Unlimited subscription for $29.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

VPN Unlimited

Today I bring you a rerun of one of my most popular deals from 2016. Indeed, it was just about a year ago that I first shared this, and at the time it was already a killer bargain. Now it's even better.

Remember the one about the reporter who got hacked while using in-flight Wi-Fi?

It's a sobering tale, one that I've taken to heart. These days, when I connect to any public Wi-Fi network, I connect to a virtual private network (VPN) first.

Because, remember, this is about more than a hacker breaking into your PC to look at your unfinished novels and Excel sales reports. It's about capturing your login info when you sign into, say, your bank. Or Gmail account. That's all it would take to potentially do a lot of identity-theft damage.

There are zillions of VPN options, including free ones such as AnchorFree Hotspot Shield and Betternet. But, yikes, I'm not sure I want to trust my data to a freebie service. Seems like some things might be worth paying for. As long as they're cheap, of course.

Which brings us to this: StackSocial is once again offering a lifetime Keepsolid VPN Unlimited subscription, this time for $29.99. That's a substantial savings on the company's current $149.99 price for its Infinity plan (which itself is 70 percent off the regular $499.99 price -- but, let's be real, it's always on sale).

That subscription entitles you to protection on up to five devices, with support for all the major platforms: Android, iOS, Linux, Mac and Windows. And VPN Unlimited has over 50 servers in nearly 40 countries. (While the deal price has decreased since last year, the number of servers and countries has increased. Woo!)

I don't have any first-hand experience with VPN Unlimited, but last summer, PCMag reviewed the service and awarded it an Editors' Choice nod. Likewise, both the Android app and iOS app received high marks from users.

On paper, I'd say this is an incredibly affordable way to protect all your devices from prying hacker eyes. And a lifetime subscription is the only option that makes sense. Your thoughts?

By the way, if you took advantage of this deal at some point last year, please share your experience in the comments!

Bonus deal: Earlier this week I shared a deal on a 60-inch TV, but, wow, if you're willing to go just a smidgen smaller, here's an even more amazing one: Best Buy has the Toshiba 55L421U 55-inch smart TV for $299.99 shipped (plus tax).

It's a 60Hz model, which I consider a good thing, and it comes with built-in Chromecast, which I didn't even know was a thing. Same deal as a regular Chromecast, though: You'll have to use your phone or tablet to make the streaming magic happen. Thankfully, the TV has three HDMI inputs in case you'd rather Roku.

This may or may not be available for pickup at your local Best Buy. Obviously if you choose to ship it, delivery in time for the Super Bowl is unlikely -- though I am seeing a delivery date option of "as soon as Feb. 4." So maybe?