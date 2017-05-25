Get a Lenovo Yoga Tablet 3 Pro with built-in projector for $374.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

The tablet market, it is a-changin'. Apple is reportedly discontinuing the iPad Mini, apparently ceding the small-tablet market to Amazon, which recently bumped up the specs of its $50 Fire and dropped the price of its Fire HD.

And what of other tablet makers, like Lenovo and Samsung? It remains to be seen whether they can stay in the market. I hope so, because Lenovo, at least, has shown that it can innovate in ways other than price and screen resolution.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with a price drop. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 3 Pro for $374.99 shipped when you apply promo code YOGATAB325 at checkout. Original price: $499.99.

But, wait, there's more: Ebates users can score a 6-percent rebate, which would bring your effective total down to $352.50.

What's so "Pro" about this tablet? Oh, just a built-in projector. And four JBL speakers. And an 18-hour battery.

Yeah, I kind of love this thing. It's different, you know? Innovative. I didn't even mention the built-in kickstand, which lets you prop it upright, angle it on a table for easier onscreen typing or even hang it from a hook.

Beyond that you get a 10.1-inch, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel display, 32GB of expandable storage and Android 5.1. Alas, I haven't found any confirmation that a 6.0 update is available or ever will be.

From here I'm going to hand you over to CNET's review of the Tablet 3 Pro. It's quite positive overall, noting primarily that the tablet is on the heavy side and can be awkward to hold in certain positions. Also, the pico projector is obviously not super-bright -- but it is super-cool.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: If you're a PlayStation 4 owner and you've been tempted to try Sony's widely praised PlayStation VR, here's a rare discount: Newegg (via Ebay) has the PlayStation VR for $339.99 shipped. Price almost everywhere else: $399.99. This is arguably the most affordable path to high-end VR, especially if you already own the console. (And if you don't, it's still way cheaper than an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift and super-fast PC.) I haven't had the chance to try it myself, though. If you have, share your review in the comments!