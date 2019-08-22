Lenovo

Still shopping for a school laptop? Lenovo has just about the best deal I've seen yet, thanks to not only a discounted price, but also a couple great bundled extras and an unexpected extra savings.

Here it is: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Lenovo Yoga C630 two-in-one laptop is $660 (plus tax where applicable) with promo code YOGAC630, which should be automatically applied at checkout. That's $280 off the regular price. But, wait, there's more: The laptop comes with Lenovo's digital Active Pen (unlike some laptops, cough, Surface) and a Lenovo Smart Clock, the latter an $80 value. (OK, technically it costs a penny, but that's what brings your cost to an even $660.) Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now to make this deal even sweeter: Cash-back service Rakuten (formerly Ebates) is currently offering a hefty 10% back on all Lenovo purchases, which would bring your net cost down to $594.

Now to complicate this deal a bit: Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C630 on sale for $599.99 -- but you don't get the Smart Clock, and it's actually not clear from the description whether the pen is included. My guess: It's not. (And it's a $25 item if purchased separately.)

Decisions, decisions. While you're mulling that over, here are a few key things you should know about the C630. First, it's a 2-in-1, meaning the screen is on a 360-degree hinge that allows for four different use modes.

Second, it supports 4G LTE, meaning you could buy a SIM card for it and use it in places where there's no Wi-Fi. I doubt that's super-important to students, but it's a nice option to have.

Finally, it runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode, meaning that -- for security purposes -- the only apps that can be installed are those available from the Windows Store. Thankfully, it's now fairly easy to disable that mode, so this isn't the annoying limitation it once was.

Other notable specs include 8GB of RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive (which should be sufficient for most students) and a 2.65-pound chassis -- an admirably light machine to tote around campus. There's even a fingerprint reader for fast, password-free security.

CNET hasn't reviewed this particular Yoga C630 model, only the 4K Chromebook version. But most of the reviews I've spied elsewhere are mostly positive. Assuming you're OK waiting on the rebate, I recommend going the Lenovo route and getting the excellent extras.

Bonus deal: Get a 15-piece kitchen knife set for $56

Knives? Hey, there's more to life than wireless earbuds (which you no doubt use in the kitchen while chopping stuff up for dinner). So if you need a new set of cutlery, check this out: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Homever 15-piece Kitchen Knife Set is $55.99 with promo code FHH2NV2J. Regular price: $80.

The set includes all the important kitchen cutters, along with six serrated steak knives, a kitchen shear (something I've come to find indispensable), a sharpening steel and a wood block for holding everything.

That block angles the knives up a bit more than I prefer; if you have it sitting under low cupboards, it can be hard to get a piece out. Still, the knives seem solid and sharp, and they come with a lifetime warranty. I'm happy with my set.

I mention that because Fakespot gives an "F" grade to the handful of user ratings (though ReviewMeta says they're all valid, so go figure). I think for the price, you'll be pleased with these.

