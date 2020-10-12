Chris Monroe/CNET

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an $80 smart display with a baked-in Google Assistant, which some folks might find preferable to the Alexa-equipped likes of Amazon's Echo Show 5. The latter is (an all-time low), but you can do even better on the former: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . That rivals the best deal I've seen (for a non-refurb, anyway).

I have no firsthand experience with this little guy, but everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Lenovo Smart Clock review. Here's the bottom line: "While not perfect at any one task, the Lenovo Smart Clock does a lot of things well enough to be a helpful addition to your nightstand." And, remember, that was based on an $80 price tag.

For the record, I previously wrote about this when it was selling refurbished for $26. So if you're not in a hurry, you may be able to find a similar deal in the future (though that was way back in February, and I haven't seen that price since).

If you already own one of these, hit the comments and tell me what you like, don't like, etc. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best smart displays for 2020.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The Walmart version of Prime Day has arrived: A $98 Roku TV and $49 Instant Pot lead the best deals

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo Smart Clock: Google Assistant and Lenovo combine...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.