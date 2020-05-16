Get a JBL Link View smart display for $99

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

In the world of smart speakers and smart displays, it often seems like a two-way horse race between Google and Amazon. But that's only sort of true; you can get Google Assistant and Alexa built into devices from brands like Bose, Sonos and JBL, just to name a few. Why would you leave the Google reservation and try one of those others? Well, JBL's Link View smart speaker is similar to the Google Google Nest Hub Max, but has a slightly larger screen (8 inches rather than 7) and premium, JBL-engineered speakers. Regularly priced at $299, right now you can nab the JBL Link View for just $99 at Verizon.

You don't need to be a Verizon subscriber; just add it to your cart and complete the purchase. You should see the price drop from $299 to $99 when you get to the checkout page (if the deal is still running).

The JBL Link View can do anything that an ordinary Google Nest or Google Home device can do, such as controlling smart home devices and responding to commands. But the Link View is really all about its sound system. In his JBL Link View review, CNET's Andrew Gebhart said that "the JBL Link View sounds great playing music, particularly with bass-heavy tracks," and that it has "the best sound quality of all current smart displays equipped with Google Assistant."

Want to grab a Google Assistant smart speaker with a touchscreen that's larger than the Google Nest Hub Max and bests its sound quality by a mile? Grab the JBL Link View. But I don't know how long this deal will last and you won't see the discount on the product page, so be sure to check the price before you complete the transaction.

Now playing: Watch this: The best smart display available today

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.