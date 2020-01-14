Get a JBL Flip 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $80

Sarah Tew/CNET

Remember when the only way to take some party music on the go was to carry a boombox? Perhaps I'm dating myself. In any event, those days are long gone, thanks mainly to Bluetooth portable speakers. They come in all shapes and sizes, but I have a particular fondness for compact speakers that tuck easily into travel bags -- but still have a good amount of volume to entertain a crowd. Today, I've found a speaker that ticks all those boxes. Right now, the JBL Flip 5 is selling for just $80 when you use coupon code CNETFLIP5 at Daily Steals. For comparison, it's $120 at Amazon, so you're saving 33%.

The Flip 5 is the latest member of the Flip family (it debuted about a year ago) and boasts IPX7 water resistance, which means not only can you get it wet, but it'll handle a dunk in the pool without any trouble. The battery is good for about 12 hours of runtime. And you can combine a pair of them for true stereo playback.

The only real bummer is that while the Flip 5 comes in a dozen vibrant colors, this deal works best if black happens to be your favorite color. But if you can live without a hot pink speaker, this is a good time to scoop up some portable sound.

Now playing: Watch this: Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker

