Get a JBL Clip 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $34.99

Speakers come in all shapes, sizes and styles. If you've always wanted one you could clip to a backpack, belt loop, shower head or the like, I've got just the one.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, TechRabbit has the JBL Clip 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $34.99 shipped. It's new, not refurbished, but in OEM packaging (here referred to as "hassle-free"). Thankfully, you still get a one-year warranty.

Same exact speaker elsewhere: $50.

The Clip 2 is notable for a few reasons. First, it's fully waterproof (though it doesn't float), meaning you can take it in the shower if you like.

Second, it has three cool built-ins: a metal carabiner for easy clipping to whatever, a short 3.5mm line-in cable for connecting to non-Bluetooth audio sources and a microphone for speakerphone calls.

Third, it can run for up to 8 hours on a charge, which is impressive for a speaker roughly the size of a hockey puck.

Finally, it can pair with a second Clip 2 to provide twice the audio oomph. Alas, this doesn't allow for true stereo, though I'm not sure that's a big deal with small, portable speakers.

Read CNET's JBL Clip 2 review to learn more, specifically regarding sound quality ("relatively impressive") and battery life ("improved to 8 hours from 5").

Speaking of reviews, over 400 Amazon customers collectively rated the Clip 4.6 stars (out of 5), a pretty rousing endorsement.

Bonus deal: This is a little outside my usual area, but it's too cool not to share: While redemption codes last, AppSumo is offering a roll of Sticker Mule custom packing tape for $9. Regular price: $39! Yep, you can wrap like Amazon for fun or business, dressing up your tape rolls with any logo or artwork you want.

There's no limit on the number you can get, but you do have to purchase them one at a time. Each roll is three inches wide and 300 feet long.

I don't really even have a need for this, but, so help me, I desperately want to make a roll of zombie tape or "May the Force be with you" tape or even just pizza tape. Because fun! And because $9 instead of $39.

Bonus deal No. 2: Time for a rerun! This sold out last time, I believe, but it's back in stock.

Sometimes simple products are the best products. Case in point: Is your phone just sitting there on your desk? Why not prop it up so you can see the screen when calls or notifications come in?

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Lamicall S1 universal phone stand for $6.49, shipped free with Prime. That's after applying promo code 6VGBXP2D at checkout, and if you choose the black or silver model. Opt for the red one and your total will be $7.14.

Prefer a stand that's adjustable? Lamicall offers one for $8.49 with promo code UVUCS8E3. Both these models have stellar user reviews.

Bonus deal No. 3: Fidget spinners are everywhere these days, and I must admit I'm a fan. Although prices are plummeting, I haven't seen a deal quite as good as this one.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, iTechDeal has a four-pack of fidget spinners (assorted colors) for $8.99 shipped when you apply promo code DNSPIN9 at checkout. If you're just looking for one, though, check Amazon and eBay, where you should be able to find them around $3 apiece.