Whether you're a pod person or a more of a traditional drip-head when it comes to your morning joe, Best Buy has a coffee system on sale for under $30 today. The big-box retailer is selling this sleek, slim CHEFMAN single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker at half price -- down to $25 -- or a sturdy Mr. Coffee 12-cup coffee maker for $30 (normally $55).
The Chefman single-serve is barely any bigger than a standard 14-ounce to-go mug (mug pictured is not included). It'll work with any K-cup-style pods, of which there are now hundreds, including non-coffee pods like herbal teas, chai, hot chocolate and more. Just pop, push, wait a few seconds and you're out the door with a fresh-brewed jolt of caffeine. It also takes ground beans using the included filter, if you prefer, but in a couple of verified purchase reviews, buyers suggest sticking to the pods.
This no-nonsense coffee maker is great if you've got a few caffeine drinkers to consider. The dishwasher safe carafe holds 12 full cups of coffee and the smart design features a built-in water filtration system for a cleaner brew. Auto-pause allows you to sneak a cup before the entire pot is done, too.
Discuss: Get a java jolt with your two coffee makers under $30 at Best Buy
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.