Get a huge sci-fi book bundle for $15

I don't know about all of you, but right now I could use some escapism. And what better form than the simple, brain-building pleasure of a good book?

Or, in this case, lots of good books: The StoryBundle Adventure Sci-Fi 2017 Bundle gives you 13 ebooks when you pay at least $15. (You also have the option of paying as little as $5, but that nets you just five of the titles. My thinking: You might as well go all-in and score the full enchilada.)

This isn't just some slap-dash collection of amateur efforts; the bundle was curated by bestselling sci-fi writer Kevin J. Anderson, who contributed his new novella, "Colt the Outlander: Blood Prize," to the roster.

Indeed, I looked up a sampling of the titles on Amazon, and all of them had at least a 4-star review average.

Again, you'll need to pay at least $15 to get the full bundle, though if you want to show a little extra love to these indie authors, you can certainly pay more: It's a name-your-own-price kind of thing, just with a $15 minimum.

You also have the option of deciding (via a simple slider) how much of your payment goes to to the authors and how much goes to StoryBundle. And, if you like, you can donate 10 percent of the total price to the Challenger Center for Space Science Education, which seems like a no-brainer.

The books are provided in DRM-free Epub format, but StoryBundle can also deliver them directly to your Kindle app or ereader.

So if this world is getting you down, here's your chance to escape to 13 others -- for about the price of a single movie ticket and a small popcorn.

