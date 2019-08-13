Rick Broida/CNET

Today I've got deals on three truly useful products for your home. As always, these deals are current at the time I'm writing about them, but may sell out or expire without notice. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Raise your kitchen game with the Homever digital food scale for $13.29

Something I learned only recently: A cup of flour doesn't necessarily equal eight ounces of flour. If you really need to be exact in your measurements (and for many recipes, you do), consider a food scale.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Homever digital food scale is $13.29 with promo code UVPEGXVA. It's normally $19, same as many of the similar scales available from Amazon.

On paper (and in photos), this looks like a winner. It has a large, backlit display, support for five measuring units (grams, kilograms, milliliters, ounces and fluid ounces), a tempered-glass top and a waterproof casing. (That's great, because you can pile stuff directly on the scale if you want, then wipe it clean with a sponge or even rinse it.)

The scale runs on a pair of AAA batteries, and Homever backs it with a 2-year warranty. What's not to like?

Quick-boil water without a stove for $18

Something else I learned only recently: Electric kettles exist. (Yeah, I lead a pretty sheltered life.) Just fill it with water, flip a switch and presto: Boiling water in just a minute or two. And all these years I've been using a stove kettle like a sucker!

Needless to say, these things are great for anyplace that doesn't have a stove (like an office or dorm room). And they're already pretty cheap, with prices ranging from around $25-40. But for a limited time, and while supplies last, the Comfee 1.8-liter stainless steel electric kettle is on sale for $18. Regular price: $35.

The design: Traditional kettle. (Most others look like water pitchers.) It includes a removable filter and an auto-shut-off feature, including protection against "dry boiling" (meaning it won't try to heat up if there's no water). Warranty: one year.

Trust me when I say that once you start using one of these to make tea and whatnot, you'll never go back to your stove kettle.

Clear the air with a HEPA air purifier for $49

Here's what I know about air purifiers: zero. Some folks swear by them, especially in homes with pets and/or smokers and/or allergy sufferers. Thankfully, I have help: Here's everything you need to know about air purifiers.

I also have a deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Elechomes EPI081 HEPA air purifier for $48.99 with promo code 6W32AHQF. Regular price: $70.

Designed for smaller rooms (up to 215 square feet), the EPI081 is a compact, easy-to-use model with three fan speeds and four timer options. It uses a pre-filter (to capture things like pet hair), a HEPA filter (for the tiniest of airborne particles) and a carbon filter (to help remove odors).

It also supports aromatherapy, in that you can add drops of essential oils. There are only 35 user reviews at the moment, and while Fakespot gives those reviews (which average an impressive 4.7 stars) an 'A' rating, ReviewMeta indicates that just over half are questionable (though the "good" ones still result in a 4.5-star average).

I think for bedrooms, offices and like, this might be an excellent addition. If you have experience with air purifiers like this one, share your thoughts in the comments!

Bonus deal: This ridiculously versatile power bank is just $22

Aideaz

It's time to start expecting more from your mobile charger. Big battery. USB-C. Qi wireless charging. All that good stuff.

Bam! For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Aideaz 20,000-mAh portable USB-C + Qi power bank is $21.99 when you clip the on-page 5%-off coupon and apply promo code 40AI0808 at checkout. Regular price: $40.

Narrow and compact, the charger features not only a 5-watt Qi charging pad, but also a digital readout that shows how much power is remaining. (That's so much better than the usual 1-4 LEDs.)

It has a QuickCharge-compatible Type-A USB port and a Power Delivery (PD) USB-C port, meaning you can charge up to three devices simultaneously (including one up top on the Qi pad). So, for example: Phone, tablet and Nintendo Switch, all at the same time.

The charger has a 4.2-star average rating from nearly 400 buyers, and it's backed by an 18-month warranty. Yes, please!

