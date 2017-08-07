Get a Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Bluetooth speaker for $49.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Twitter!

Harman Kardon

So that's what makes today's deal a little different. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Verizon has the Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Bluetooth speaker for $49.99 shipped (plus tax where applicable). That price will appear once you add it to your cart. Other stores sell it for at least $70, and Harman Kardon proper still carries it at the list price of $199.95.

In the past I've extolled the virtues of the full-size Onyx, a top-rated model that's widely regarded as one of the best in its class (and can often be found on sale in the $80-90 range).

The Mini is, well, smaller -- a battery-powered speaker good for up to 10 hours on a charge, according to HK. Its bulbous, rounded design makes it a little less travel-friendly than some models, but in return you get bigger, louder, clearer sound than your typical portable speaker.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, so I'll steer you to this write-up. Conclusion: "For its size, the speaker gets exceptionally loud, and does so without distorting. Throw in speakerphone functionality and a thoughtful design that includes upward-angled drivers, and there's plenty to like here."

Of particular interest, you can pair one Mini with another to get true stereo sound. There's also a line-in jack for connecting non-Bluetooth sources, but unfortunately the line-in cable is not included.

CNET

Again, I don't know how long Verizon will have these on sale -- and here's hoping they handle orders better than AT&T did a few weeks ago with the Fitbits. (Oy.)

Bonus deal: Many times I've encouraged purchasing a Gear VR headset, which offers a pretty sweet VR experience to owners of select Samsung phones. Want to make it even better? Add Samsung's new VR controller. It normally sells for $39.99, but Amazon and Best Buy both have it for $29.99. Better still, once you have your receipt in hand, you can get five free VR games from Samsung.

Bonus deal No. 2: What's your thinking on hoverboards these days? Silly fad that would have quickly faded even if they didn't occasionally catch fire? Or cool products that just needed a few engineering fixes?

If you're in the latter camp, Bestek (via Walmart) has a generic two-wheeled self-balancing scooter for $169.99 shipped, in your choice of black, blue or white. (Yellow and red are sold out.) Just as important as the low price: They're UL-certified.