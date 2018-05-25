About 18 months ago, CNET's Joshua Goldman called the GoPro Hero5 Black the GoPro to get. And that was based on its then-$399 list price.

Today, and for a limited time, you can get the GoPro Hero5 Black for $199.99 shipped when you apply promo code BOT20 in your shopping cart. That price includes a free spare battery and free 32GB microSD card. (Thanks to reader Vince for sharing this deal!)

Now Playing: Watch this: GoPro Hero5 Black is all about the feature upgrades

Essentially, that's giving you 4K video capability for the exact same price as the new entry-level 2018 GoPro Hero model -- a pretty incredible deal.

Make sure you apply that promo code before checking out. There's a tiny, easy-to-miss "promo code" icon on the left side, under the list of products in your cart -- not on the right side with your cart total. Click that icon, then enter the code.

Incidentally, this an all-time low for the Hero5 Black. The extras, which have a combined value of $50, are just icing on the cake.

Buy the GoPro Hero5 (with MicroSD card and spare battery) for $199.99 at GoPro.com

Additional deals

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!