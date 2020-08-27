Get a Google Home smart speaker for $75, the cheapest price by a mile

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Google Home smart speaker is living between worlds right now; it's no longer available at the Google store, but many retailers still carry it at its full price of $99. It's been a few months since we've run into a genuinely good (non-refurb) deal, but I've got one here right now. You can get a from Daily Steals when you apply promo code CNETGHM at checkout.

That's about 25% less than at any of the other retailers I could find that have the Google Home in stock. The lone exception: Newegg is selling a which obviously also works out to around $75 each -- but that deal only makes sense if you, you know, need a pair of them. If you need just one, Daily Steals is the winner.

As I've said before, I love Google smart speakers because Google is much better at dropping knowledge than Alexa, which often behaves like that one person in the room who's always struggling to follow the conversation. Home does all the things you'd expect; it's compatible with an enormous ecosystem of smart home devices, it's great for performing tasks like running timers and it's always standing by to tell you the news or play some music. If you need a refresher on the pros and cons, check out CNET's review of the Google Home.

