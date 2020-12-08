Get a Google Home Max smart mega-speaker for $179 (that's 40% off)

Taylor Martin/CNET

The Google Home Max is a beast of a smart speaker. In CNET's review, Ty Pendlebury was effusive about the superb sound, excellent microphones (for hearing you even when music is blasting) and ability to fill even a large room with sound. He lamented its price, though, which he characterized as "too expensive for mass appeal." (Read his Google Home Max review to learn more.) That price is $300, and I agree -- when Amazon and Google throw small smart speakers at you for just a few bucks, it's hard to justify spending $300. Well, here's your chance: The , its new all-time low price.

The Google Home Max runs on the smarts of Google Assistant, of course, and works with an extensive array of smart home devices (all the same stuff as any of the smaller Google speakers). But it's big, about the same size as a Sonos Play:5, with a pair of 4.5-inch woofers, two 0.7-inch tweeters and six on-board far-field voice control microphones. It also has Bluetooth and Chromecast built in.

I'd say there's a reasonable chance this could sell out at B&H, but the good news is that it's marked down at a slew of retailers. It's already sold out at Best Buy, but here are some other places you can snag it for $179 if B&H doesn't work out:







CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.