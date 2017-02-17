Get a Gogroove Bluesync retro Bluetooth speaker for $14.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Accessory Power

True to my word, I've been very picky about sharing Bluetooth speaker deals. These days I'm only going back to that well if it's an especially cool, especially unique or especially cheap model.

This one is all three!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the Accessory Power Gogroove Bluesync BXL portable Bluetooth speaker for $14.99 shipped when you apply promo code 0217ACCS06 at checkout. That's $10 less than the last time I mentioned this model, which was already a solid deal.

If you're old enough to have fond memories of the boombox (aka jambox, aka ghettoblaster), or you just love all things 80s, you're sure to dig this.

The BXL is a retro-inspired boombox featuring two front-firing drivers and a leather handle up top. In addition to Bluetooth, the BXL supports NFC for quick and easy pairing to your NFC-capable phone or tablet.

There's also a line-in jack for old-school connections, a USB input for flash-drive connections and a removable battery in case you're planning a long day at the beach. That battery is good for up to six hours of play time, according to Accessory Power.

I've owned several Gogroove speakers -- including the smaller, cube-shaped version of this same model -- and they've all been great. I especially like the three-year warranty.

Just take note of the size: It may look like a boombox in the photo, but it's nowhere near as large as one. (It measures 10 inches long, closer to your average Bluetooth speaker brick.)

I realize the design won't appeal to everyone, but I like it a lot. And at this price? Come on!

Bonus deal: Game time! The link isn't live yet, but I'm told that starting at 8 a.m. PT, Bundle Stars will once again be offering the Batman Bundle for $9.99. It includes Arkham Origins, Arkham Asylum: Game of the Year Edition, and Arkham City: Game of the Year Edition, plus a whole mess of downloadable content. Everything is delivered via Steam codes, so you'll need that client and a Steam account. This is a ridiculously good deal on some outstanding action games.

Between this and the Freedom Bundle from earlier this week, you're going to be up to your eyeballs in gaming goodness!

Enlarge Image Obihai

Bonus deal 2: Every time I talk about Voip service Ooma, readers jump in to proclaim their love for the Obihai box, which offers a bunch of features (including call blocking) that Ooma users would have to pay extra to get. It usually sells in the neighborhood of $50, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the Obihai Obi200 Voip adapter for $34.99 shipped when you apply promo code EMCRCBE38 at checkout. That's the lowest price I can recall seeing for this.

The big deal, of course, is unlimited free local and long-distance calling. However, if your plan is to cut the landline cord, take note that there might be a fee to port your existing number to Google Voice or any other service supported by the Obi200.