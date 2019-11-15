Garmin

The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus is a highly regarded, premium smartwatch for runners, with prices to match: $599 for the glass model, $699 for the scratch-proof Sapphire version. You can find them for less at Amazon, but good luck poring through the extremely confusing selection of colors, sizes and styles (all of which have different pricing).

Good news: I've got an exclusive discount code that'll net you even better pricing. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus (glass) for $439 with promo code CNETWATCH. And that same code is good for all three sizes -- the 5 Plus, 5S Plus and 5X Plus -- as well as the Sapphire, though the latter will run you $539-$589 depending on which band you choose.

Speaking of sizes, the standard 5 Plus is the "middle" at 47mm, best suited to medium-size wrists. The 5S Plus is 42mm for smaller wrists; the 5X Plus, 51mm for larger ones.

The watch itself is notable for packing in a wealth of features, including GPS, Topo maps, heart-rate monitoring, Garmin Pay and storage for up to 500 songs.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Fenix 5 Plus, but if you look around, you'll see that user and pro reviews alike are overwhelmingly positive. It's definitely a coveted product for serious runners -- and this is some of the best pricing you'll find anywhere.

