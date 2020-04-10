Get a full year of SiriusXM plus an Echo Dot for just $60

SiriusXM

If you haven't paid attention to SiriusXM in a while, you might be surprised to learn it's not just a satellite radio provider -- you can catch Sirius on a mobile app, in a browser and even via Alexa or Google Home. The last time I told you about a SiriusXM deal, the satellite provider was offering six months of free service for about $70. Now it's even better: For a limited time, you can .

Since SiriusXM Select usually costs $17 per month, that's a savings of $144. But don't forget to tack on $50 for the Echo Dot (3rd generation), which is actually a savings of $194. That said, the Dot is discounted so frequently that one could argue it's not fair to add it to the price. I'll leave that up to you; either way, it's a great deal.

Sirius offers over 140 channels of content, including ad-free music, talk radio, comedy, sports and more. The Select subscription, which is what this deal includes, features 5,000 hours of on-demand content, plus sports coverage for MLB, NBA, NHL and the PGA Tour.

If you're a dedicated sports fan, you can step up to Sirius XM All Access, which adds the NFL, NASCAR and more for $22 per month.

To take advantage of the deal, you need to have a Sirius radio and be a new SiriusXM subscriber. No Sirius radio? You can instead get , and then $8 per month afterward.

