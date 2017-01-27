Get a full year of Mint SIM phone service for $159.20

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mint SIM

Back in November I told you about Mint SIM, a T-Mobile-powered MVNO with a different proposition than most: big discounts if you prepay for 3, 6 or 12 months. (Incidentally, that three-month promo deal is still available.)

For example, the company's Small plan -- good for unlimited talk, text and data, with 2GB of 4G LTE data -- would cost you $199 for a full year, an effective rate of $16.58 per month. That's an almost unbeatable deal, though you have to be willing and able to pay the full amount up front.

For a limited time, the deal is even better. Mint SIM just offered Cheapskate readers an exclusive: 20 percent off any 6- or 12-month plan when you apply coupon code SHOPCLEVER at checkout.

With that code, the aforementioned Small plan now totals $159.20, or a little over $13 per month. Again, you have to prepay the entire amount, and in 364 days you'll probably be looking at the regular rate. But that's 2018's problem, no?

Those are awfully attractive numbers, though I suspect many users would prefer the Medium plan, which bumps the 4G LTE allotment to 5GB. It's normally $299, so $239.20 after the coupon code -- an effective monthly rate of $19.93. I'll just say it: wow.

For me, this is getting interesting. I'm currently paying Cricket Wireless $100 per month for five lines, each of them alloted 2.5GB of high-speed data. (Actually, as of today, that number jumps to 3GB. Thanks, Cricket!)

Mint SIM still offers no family or group plans, but for a slightly lower effective rate, my five lines could each have 5GB of data instead of 3GB. The catch, of course, is that I'd have to pony up nearly $1,200 to secure those five lines for the year. Probably not in the cards for a guy known as the Cheapskate.

But! For an individual, especially someone who can get by on 2GB of high-speed data per month (and unlimited slow data beyond that), Mint SIM's deal is truly spectacular.

Your thoughts?

