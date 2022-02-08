Get a free Valentine's Day kit with any order of $65 or more at Mac Cosmetics

Photos by Mac Cosmetics/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

I'm confident that if you're reading this, you're a fan of Mac Cosmetics (or you know someone who is), so let's jump right into this deal. When you purchase , you'll receive a free makeup kit with products including: Power Kiss liquid lipcolor, Mini fix and your choice between Mac's Technakohl liner or a lip pencil in one of five colors.

As with any makeup, it's important to remember that if you're shopping for someone else, make sure you know what will work for their skin. Makeup is a wonderful gift to give, but it can be difficult to pull off if you don't know the person's taste.

Here's a list of bestselling items to choose from. You have until Feb. 15 3:00 a.m. ET to get in on this sale.