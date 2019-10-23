Get a free movie rental from Vudu

Vudu

There's no such thing as a free lunch. But a free movie rental? Turns out yes. For a limited time, you can get a free rental from Vudu when you redeem promo code FreeFamilyFun. Needless to say, you must have a Vudu account to take advantage of this offer, and that may require keeping a credit card on file.

Once you're signed into that account and you redeem the code, you should be able to watch any available rental. And the key word there is "watch." As shown in the above screenshot, you'll still see rental prices when you view movies. Don't click Rent. Do click the green Watch button.

As with all movie rentals, this expires in 30 days. Once you start watching the movie, you've got 24 hours in which to finish it.

Not sure what to rent? I recommend Yesterday, a beautiful, original movie and a must-see for any Beatles fan. Got a recommendation of your own to share? You know the drill: Hit the comments!

