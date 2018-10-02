Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Starting a new business? Refreshing an old one? Creating a mock enterprise for a school project? Whatever the case, you need a logo.

If your budget allows, by all means hire a professional designer. If not, check this out: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a free custom logo from DesignEvo by applying coupon code DEP00CNET at checkout. Regular price: $40.

It works like this: Click Sign Up to create an account (it's free), then use the simple browser-based tools to create your image. You can choose from thousands of thematic templates or start from scratch.

When you're done, click Download. In the pop-up pricing window that appears, choose the Plus option, then click Have a coupon? Enter the code and you'll be able to download your logo for free. And with all the perks, too, like a transparent background, print-ready resolution and so on.

Woot! I love a good freebie, and this is an awesome one for anyone who needs a logo.

