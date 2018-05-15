eBay

Buying something from eBay today? Anything? If you're spending at least $150, you can get a free Google Home Mini. That's... kind of awesome.

Okay, there are a few exclusions: coins, paper money, gift cards, coupons and real estate don't count toward that $150 total. But everything else is fair game. And it doesn't have to be a single item. You just need your cart total to hit $150 (not including the Mini, of course).

This offer is good through May 20, or while supplies last.

Another deal: These crazy-good wireless headphones can be yours for under $20

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!