Get a Free Gift When You Buy Curie Products at Nordstrom

Photos by Nordstrom/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

It's a welcome change to see natural body care products on the market these days. Before, those of us who wished to use natural products on our skin usually had to make our own. There are now a number of natural body care brands to choose from. Curie is one of them, and today at Nordstrom, if you buy any as a gift throughout February.

So what's the deal with Curie? It has a lot going for it. The products smell great and the body wash, specifically, is nondrying. If you opt to get the whipped body wash, you'll discover that the 4-ounce bottle packs quite the punch. I've tried this body wash, and the soap's consistency when solid and when in use was similar to body butters I've used before. Basically, it melts right away and as a body wash it lathers well.

The full-body spray is another product you should consider. It's free from aluminum and has a light scent. You can use this 3-ounce spray in any area where you sweat. While I only used it on my underarms, it worked just as good, if not better than other natural deodorants, because it didn't feel like I was wearing anything. This spray is the kind of product you can take on the go and feel secure wearing it.