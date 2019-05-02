Buy a Nintendo Switch at Best Buy, get a free game

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

To date, a lot of the best Switch deals have been "buy a Switch, choose one of these games for half price." And those games would often be Nintendo titles. I'm down with Mario and Zelda as much as the next guy or gal, and it makes sense that Nintendo would push its own games, but choice is good.

And that's why today's Best Buy deal is so impressive: The big box retailer is offering to throw in a free game from a variety of publishers with the purchase of a new Nintendo Switch console. And you have more than 200 games from which to choose, including some of the console's best games to date. (If you need help choosing a title, here are the 27 best games on the Nintendo Switch.)

How to get a Switch with a free game

It's a two-step process to cash in on Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deal:

Step 1: Go to Best Buy's site and add the Switch console to your cart.

Step 2: Pick a game from the lengthy list of eligible games and add one to your cart. With the console and game in your cart, the price of the game will be removed at checkout. That's it! You can save up to $59.99.

Included in the many eligible games are Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Mortal Kombat 11, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and FIFA 19. And yes, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and plenty of Mario games are eligible, too.

While a smaller Switch console is rumored to be coming at some point in the future, it apparently won't be revealed at E3 next month. So that makes this bundle -- effectively a $60 savings -- an even better deal.

