Been thinking about cutting the cord? Maybe looking for a less expensive alternative to the recently departed PlayStation Vue? Right now there are few live-TV streaming services offering better value than Philo: It's just $20 per month, a price that includes nearly 60 channels and unlimited DVR.

Need a little more incentive? Try this: For a limited time, new Philo subscribers can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with a six-month Philo subscription. All you have to do is try Philo free for seven days and then, assuming you like it, prepay for six months of service (for a total cost of $120).

If you don't see the Fire TV Stick offer, it's probably because you were a past subscriber or already did a Philo trial. That's me, and even in different browsers and incognito mode, I couldn't get the offer to appear. But I checked with a number of friends and colleagues who were all able to see it, and a Philo rep assured me it's an active promotion. For newcomers only, remember.

I'm a Philo fan, even though I liked it a little better when there was a $16-a-month option. Now there's just one package, but it's still a great value. Although it doesn't include any local or sports channels, it does let you stream to up to three devices simultaneously. And the DVR option has no cap, unlike with Sling TV (which starts at $25 per month).

Unfortunately, the service does suffer from a few quirks, as outlined in Ty Pendlebury's in-depth Philo review. You should definitely read that, and make the most of your seven-day trial, before deciding whether to take a six-month plunge.

Your thoughts?

