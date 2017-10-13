CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

AtmosFX

Halloween is coming! Ready to up your scare game? It's time to go digital.

AtmosFX makes a whole bunch of sweet Halloween-themed animations -- and by "sweet" I do not mean cute and cuddly. I mean awesome.

Want to try one for yourself? The company has graciously offered a freebie to Cheapskate readers: Eerie Eyes: Poltergeist Eyes. Normally $5.99, it's available by following the steps below:

Go to https://atmosfx.com/collections/halloween/products/eerie-eyes



Under Eerie Eyes: Poltergeist Eyes, click Add to cart .



. Click the cart in the top right corner, then click Checkout .



. Enter code CNETATMOSFX on the right, click Apply, then complete the checkout process.



Bam! You'll end up with three MP4 files, each a slight variation on the eyes, complete with spooky accompanying audio.

You can use these in a variety of ways: display them on a TV or computer screen; project them on a wall or window (or pumpkin, for a cool animated face!); or even hang a translucent sheet to create a holographic effect. AtmosFX provides some excellent how-to videos for all these options.

AtmosFX

If you like that and want to stock up on more AtmosFX, er, effects, head to StackSocial, where you can get a $39.99 AtmosFX credit for $29.99 (when you apply promo code ATMOS10 at checkout). Note that you must apply that credit to one or more collections, not individual scenes, and you can't use it with the Trick 'R Treat collection. Everything else: fair game!

Don't have a projector? Good news: You don't need a fancy high-end model for this; just about any inexpensive LED projector should do the trick. Just copy the video(s) to a memory card or flash drive, pop it in and set the projector to repeat. For example, as part of a flash sale (ending soon), you can get this Dbpower T20 Mini Projector for $72.99, shipped free with Prime.

In fact, check the very first customer review on that model -- someone used it with an AtmosFX digital decoration and shared a video of it! (Total coincidence, for real.)

Anyway, I'm totally doing it up with AtmosFX this year. Your thoughts?

Vantrue

Bonus deal: Now that I know many of you are hot for dashcams, I thought I'd bring something a little higher-end. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Vantrue X3 SuperHD WiFi Dash Cam for $119.99 when you apply promo code CHEPSKAT at checkout.

This new model packs in a lot of features, including 2,560x1,440-pixel HDR recording, a 170-degree wide-angle lens, night vision, loop recording, a parking sensor and Wi-Fi connectivity. This last means you can stream live and recorded dashcam video to your mobile device.

Now for the "but." Fakespot and ReviewMeta both report a preponderance of questionable reviews. (The latter, however, says that 12 of the 34 look legit, and those average out to 4.9 stars out of 5.) As I noted in my recent post about spotting fake Amazon reviews, just because some reviews are "low quality" doesn't mean the product itself is bad.

I've tried several Vantrue items, including a dashcam, and they've all worked very well.