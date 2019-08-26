Sarah Tew/CNET

Shopping for a new TV? Amazon is making a compelling case for choosing a Fire TV Edition model: For a limited time, you can get a free third-generation Echo Dot with select Insignia and Toshiba TVs -- and many of them are on sale. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Fire TV, of course, is Amazon's answer to Roku: A simplified UI for accessing not only streaming services like Hulu, Netflix and, of course, Prime Video, but also games and apps. It's available in "stick" form (meaning a Fire TV Stick that plugs into a TV's HDMI port) or baked right into various TVs (known by the "Fire TV Edition" suffix). One thing to note: As of now, the new Disney Plus streaming service has yet to confirm support for Fire TV devices. Apps are almost certainly coming; they just haven't been announced yet.

Although this deal applies to all Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition models Amazon currently carries, there are two that seem especially notable: The 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition is on sale for just $99.99 (save $50), while the 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition is only $129.99 (save $50).

Those are 720p models, but that's fine for their sizes. In any case, all you do is add any Fire TV Edition to your cart, then add a third-gen Echo Dot. Presto: The latter is free.

You've got until Sept. 2 to take advantage of this deal, though there's no guarantee all the TV models will be in stock that long.

Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation, Charcoal) $29