Get a free display with Nest or Ring video doorbell at Best Buy

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Sure, you can use your phone to monitor who's ringing your video doorbell, but a dedicated display sitting on your kitchen counter can save you from running around to find your phone when someone's at the door. Best Buy is currently offering a free display -- the Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show 5 -- when you buy either a Nest or Ring video doorbell.

The Nest Hello, it should be noted, is our current pick for best video doorbell of 2019. And while Ring is a very competent product, the Amazon-owned company continues to raise privacy flags as it partners with local police departments and experiment with more aggressive facial recognition technology.

How to get the freebie: Best Buy made it as simple as possible. Just click the buy button for the products in question (linked below), and the free smart speaker is automatically added to your cart. Just doublecheck that it's showing up before your checkout.

Now playing: Watch this: The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your...

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Nest Hello is the smartest video doorbell available today and especially appealing if you are already using other Google or Nest smart devices in your home. Best Buy sells the Nest Hello doorbell at its list price of $230 but throws in a free Nest Hub display, a $130 value. Read the Nest Hello review

Buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $200 or the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $250 and get an Amazon Echo Show 5 for free, a $90 value. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be hardwired or run on battery for easier installation. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is smaller and sleeker and lets you draw your own motion-alert zones instead of simply picking from a preset list. Read the Ring Video Doorbell 2 review

Read more: The best video doorbells of 2019 | The best facial recognition cameras of 2019 | Best home security systems of 2019 (plus DIY kits, video doorbells and more)