Get a Free 10-Piece Gift When You Spend $20 at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty

Are you ready to get the best type of bargain, where you pay a little but receive a lot? If that's the case, Ulta Beauty is offering a fantastic limited-time offer for beauty collectors. Right now, if you spend $20 on Ulta Beauty Collection items, you'll get a .

Products such as Basics by Ulta, cotton, sun care and kits are excluded from this promotion. However, none of these exclusions will be significant enough to stop your shopping experience because there are more than 300 different products on sale, including brow pencils, primer, lipstick and foundation.

So, what exactly can you expect to get as during this deal? Because certain things (like with any sale) might be hit or miss, I'd recommend sticking with the bestsellers and highest-rated products to be on the safe side. And because I've been on a major candle kick recently, you can pick up this for just $20. If you're only interested in beauty products, you can pick that up too, until March 5.