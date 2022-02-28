Elon Musk Activates Starlink in Ukraine Pokemon Scarlet and Violet CDC Set To Ease Its Mask Guidance Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Track Your Tax Refund Russia Invades Ukraine: Latest Updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get a Free 10-Piece Gift When You Spend $20 at Ulta Beauty

Grab your must-haves and then some.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
ulta-beauty.png
Ulta Beauty

Are you ready to get the best type of bargain, where you pay a little but receive a lot? If that's the case, Ulta Beauty is offering a fantastic limited-time offer for beauty collectors. Right now, if you spend $20 on Ulta Beauty Collection items, you'll get a free 10-piece gift.

See at Ulta Beauty

Products such as Basics by Ulta, cotton, sun care and kits are excluded from this promotion. However, none of these exclusions will be significant enough to stop your shopping experience because there are more than 300 different products on sale, including brow pencils, primer, lipstick and foundation. 

So, what exactly can you expect to get as during this deal? Because certain things (like with any sale) might be hit or miss, I'd recommend sticking with the bestsellers and highest-rated products to be on the safe side. And because I've been on a major candle kick recently, you can pick up this citrus rose soy candle for just $20. If you're only interested in beauty products, you can pick that up too, until March 5