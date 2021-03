Get a four-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs for $11, one of the lowest prices ever

Gosund

The best part of living in the 21st century is being able to turn your house or apartment into a smart home -- one with smart doorbells and door locks, robot vacuums, multiroom music, and more. If you want to get in on the action, one of the easiest smart home upgrades you can do is to add a few smart plugs around your house. From now through March 14, you can get a when you clip the coupon on the product page and also apply discount code F4XJ3514 at checkout. That's $16 off the regular price, so each plug costs under $3.

These Gosund plugs are awesome -- they require no hub or control center; just plug one into a standard wall outlet and then plug a lamp or appliance into it. You can control what's plugged in via Alexa, Google Home or a mobile app on your phone. And that's just for starters; you can also run the device on a timer or schedule it to operate at certain times of day. Your home is your oyster, so to speak.

Gosund has its own mobile app, but these plugs work just fine as a part of your existing smart home via Alexa or Google as well. And setup is easy, since you simply need to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest version of this deal.

