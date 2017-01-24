Get a folding mini selfie drone for $33.92

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

This is a rerun of a deal I first shared back in November. Now it's available at an even lower price, and it ships from a U.S. (rather than China-based) warehouse. Win-win!

If you have even the slightest interest in drones, you're probably lusting after the DJI Mavic Pro. You're also planning to wait until the, er, sky-high price comes down. Because, let's face it, few of us can afford to spend $1,000 on a portable quadcopter.

But can you afford $34? Because although today's deal is no DJI Mavic Pro, it's even more portable and -- dare I say? -- way more fun.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Gearbest has the JJRC H37 Elfie folding mini drone for $33.92 shipped, the lowest price I've seen on this, my favorite drone of 2016. (Make sure to select the black model and the US-LA warehouse shipping option.)

I first spied this deal yesterday, and I'm glad to see it's still live. That said, I have no idea how much inventory is left or how long this sale price will be active.

Unlike last time, when the only shipping option was from China with a weeks-long wait, your order should ship within the next 2-3 days.

Having played with the Elfie for the past couple months, let me just say this thing has no business being this good. It's impossibly lightweight, compact enough to slip into a pocket (thanks to the folding arms) and kind of adorable-looking.

It's controlled via app, and its built-in camera streams live video to that app. You can grab snapshots or live video (both low-res, so don't expect great images), both options made easier by the Elfie's auto-hover capability. There's also a headless-mode option that greatly simplifies steering.

Charging the battery is a pain because it requires you to remove the battery from the underside compartment and then connect it to a special (read: easily lost) USB cable. My advice: Hit up Amazon for a 6-pack of extra batteries and a standalone charger, which you can get for around $19.

Interestingly, I've been testing another compact folding drone of similar size: the Dobby, which sells for $400 (!). It has more advanced capabilities, closer to what you get from a Mavic Pro, but it's literally 11 times the price of the Elfie. If all you want is a fun little quadcopter to fly around the house, this is just an unbeatable deal.

Enlarge Image Mpow

Bonus deal: Are you driving an older car, one not blessed with Bluetooth -- or at least an AUX jack? Consider an FM transmitter, which can send audio from your phone to an unused FM frequency. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Patozon (via Amazon) has the Mpow Bluetooth FM Transmitter (silver) for $15.99, shipped free for Prime subscribers. That's after applying promo code CJ5NOGFI at checkout.

The transmitter plugs into your car's cigarette lighter. (Its base sports a 2.1A USB port for charging your device, a handy extra.) It can pair via Bluetooth to your phone or tablet, though there's also an AUX-in jack for non-Bluetooth devices. You can also pop in a microSD card or flash drive and listen to audio stored on either one.

I've had mixed results with products like these; usually it depends on where you live/drive and whether you can find empty FM frequencies. But for $16, it's probably worth a try!

Enlarge Image Tania González/CNET

Giveaway! Every year, CNET comes home from CES with a bag of swag. Jealous? Then why not enter for your chance to win it? The CES 2017 swag bag giveaway will reward one lucky reader with nearly a dozen goodies, which have a combined value of $281.

As usual, entering is easy: Just follow the rules outlined on the giveaway page. Good luck!