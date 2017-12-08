Get a Fluance Fi50 bookshelf speaker for $99.96

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Well, it finally happened: After 10 years behind a keyboard, I'm finally moving in front of a camera. For today, anyway -- it's something new, something I'm calling the Cheapskate Deal of the Week.

See, much as I love writing about deals, sometimes I want to show and tell. So, my friends, cheeps, countrymen (and -women)... lend me your eyeballs!

Now Playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate Deal of the Week (Dec. 8, 2017)

Sound good? Here's the link and here's the code: FI50CNET. This deal expires at midnight on Dec. 10, and of course it's good only while supplies last. One per customer, please.

Also, here's CNET's Fluance Fi50 bookshelf speaker review, as mentioned in the video.

So there you have it -- the first-ever Cheapskate Deal of the Week video. Like I said, this is a new thing, and therefore a work in progress. For this first outing, I decided to keep the product a secret. Maybe I'll continue to do it that way, maybe not. Might mix it up.

Your thoughts? I know you have some...

Bonus deal: Free game! Humble Bundle is once again offering a sweet freebie. It's first-person shooter Homefront (Windows). Regular price: $20.

This 2011 title earned pretty decent reviews, including a score of 7 from GameSpot, with a few dings here and there for its short single-player campaign. You know how much that matters when the game is totally free? Zero.

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of games, just one year ago, Titanfall 2 was the hot new release -- and the PC version would have set you back around $50.

Today, and for what promises to be a limited time, Cdkeys has Titanfall 2 (Windows) for just $7.99. Granted, it now sells for $20 regularly, but that's still a sweet deal on a game GameSpot called "every bit as kinetic and fluid as the first Titanfall -- but in many respects, a much better shooter." (Their overall rating: 9/10.)